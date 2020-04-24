FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County License Commissioner's office opens to walk-in traffic today, a new loan is available to businesses in northwest Alabama, and coronavirus numbers continue to remain fairly flat.
Those were among updates local leaders provided during a Thursday news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact in the county.
Officials also continued a plea for patience during this event.
"It would be an understatement for me to say that everybody is growing restless," Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said.
The chief said officials continue to follow guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Gov. Kay Ivey's office, who say we are not ready to end stay-at-home orders.
"We're just not prepared to take those steps yet," Tyler said. "We ask that everybody continues to bear with us for a few more weeks. We hope to get updates maybe as early as next week and begin phasing some of these businesses in."
Ivey had issued the order through April 30, and said earlier this week the order continues at least through that date, which is Thursday.
Lauderdale County Commissioner Danny Pettus said the county License Commissioner's office will open today, but drive-thru service continues.
Pettus said anyone who goes inside has to wear a mask and follow 6-foot distancing requirements, and there can be no more than 10 people inside at a time.
He said officials hope that helps shorten drive-thru lines.
In addition, anyone who has purchased a vehicle this month has until May 15 to obtain a title. All departments are continuing to waive charges for mail-in and credit card fees, Pettus said.
Lauderdale Chief Deputy Richard Richey said the most common question his office receives involves gun permits. Richey said residents can fill out an application online, but cannot go to the courthouse to renew a permit until a date to be determined.
He said his department will not arrest you for having an outdated permit in those cases.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the board of directors that oversees a Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments revolving loan fund voted Thursday to authorize small business loans for businesses in each of NACOLG's five counties — Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion and Winston.
Holt said the board is providing up to $160,000 per county for the loans, which can range from $10,000 to $20,000 per business.
The loans have a 2% interest rate and five-year payback with one annual payment, and 20% is forgiven at the end of the loan period, Holt said.
"This can be used for job creation and job retention," he said.
Holt also said the city likely will extend drive-thru hours for utilities to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the first three days of May, which is what it did for the first three days of April.
Late fees and disconnections are waived through April 30. City leaders will consider next week whether to extend that, he said.
However, Holt asks anyone who is late on payments to contact the Utilities Department about making arrangements for partial payments, if possible, to help reduce their bill's accumulation.
Holt said some residents have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be with the Electricity Department and wanting to come to their home for an inspection, or calling to collect payment. He said those calls are scams and urged residents not to pay attention to them. Anyone receiving such a call should contact the city or Police Department.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said Lauderdale COVID-19 case numbers continue to be relatively steady with three deaths in the county.
As of the time of Thursday's afternoon news conference, there were 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lauderdale County and 21 in Colbert County, with one death in Colbert, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
"We are very pleased at the rate of climb being slow compared with other areas of the state," Grabryan said.
There had been four Lauderdale County deaths attributed to the virus, but since that time doctors confirmed one of the deaths was not attributed to the virus, Grabryan said.
