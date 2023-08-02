F210717 AG CENTER
State Sen. Tim Melson of Florence has been taken off a ventilator and is alert and talking, according to his son Dr. Tyler Melson.

FLORENCE — State Sen. Tim Melson of Florence has been taken off a ventilator and is alert and talking, according to his son Dr. Tyler Melson.

