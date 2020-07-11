The Upwards Career and Training Fair will be held virtually this year.
The virtual fair is live Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday's session is from 1 to 4 p.m.; Wednesday is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.; Thursday's session is from 9 a.m. to noon.
North AlabamaWorks in cooperation with regional chambers of commerce and economic development partners will assist dislocated workers impacted by COVID-19 in connecting with in-demand job openings.
There is no cost for job seekers or participating businesses and registration is available at UpwardsAlabama.com, which is also where the event will be held.
The virtual event is for residents and employers located in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.
Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 qualify for no-cost trainings and certifications through funding for dislocated workers, and they can receive information about the programs.
