Urgent Team facilities, including the two Shoals locations, soon will change names to Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care as part of a partnership, officials said.
The partnership between Huntsville Hospital Health System and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers starts Dec. 2.
Urgent Team spokeswoman Amy Thomas said Monday the agreement includes the 202 Cox Creek Parkway location in Florence, and 210 Avalon Ave. location in Muscle Shoals.
Urgent Team has 63 locations throughout five Southern states, company officials said. The other Alabama locations are in Decatur, Huntsville and Madison. They also will go under the new name on Dec. 2.
Urgent Team Chairman and CEO Tom Dent said the Huntsville Hospital system is a "forward-thinking health system."
"Urgent Team and Huntsville Hospital are trusted leaders in offering health services that combine quality, convenience, cost and an exceptional patient experience," Dent said.
Huntsville Hospital Health System COO Jeff Samz said the merger is a way to expand walk-in service for the system.
"As a leading regional health system in north Alabama, the expertise of our strong reputation for clinical care and service, combined with Urgent Team's proficiency in offering a quality, patient experience in a retail setting, further positions our health system to become the leading on-demand network in north Alabama," Samz said.
"The partnership helps fill the gap in consumer and employer health demand for a retail value experience for everyday health-care needs."
With the partnership, the Urgent Team Family of Centers now has six brands in the five states it serves. The others are Washington Regional Urgent Care, Urgent Team, Sherwood Urgent Care, Baptist Health Urgent Care and Physicians Care.
