On a piercingly cold day today, authorities are sending out word to use common sense and take precautions against the conditions.
Today's high is expected to reach 33 degrees with tonight's low around 18, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. Strong north winds will add to the cold conditions.
This is expected to be the coldest night since the temperature dropped to 16 degrees on Jan. 19, 2018, according to weather service data.
That could challenge some record lows, according to the data. The coldest temperature for today's date is 16, set in 1894. The temperature likely will bottom out early Wednesday morning. The record for Wednesday's date is 18, set in 1920.
"Forecasters are talking about wind chills in the 12- to 15-degree range Tuesday night," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "They're talking about winds sustained at 20 mph and gusts to 25."
Below-normal temperatures will continue throughout the week, although it won't be as bad as today, forecasters said.
Wednesday's high will be near 45, with a low around 27, while Thursday and Friday will see highs near 50. The lows those nights again will be in the upper 20s.
The normal high for this time of year is 65 with the normal low at 42, according to weather service data.
Colbert EMA Director Michael Smith stresses the necessity of paying attention to signals from your body, because frostbite can occur before you realize it.
Cold skin, a prickling feeling, numbness and clumsiness are among frostbite symptoms, according to information from the Mayo Clinic. In addition, it can create a red, white or blue-white or gray-yellow skin tone.
"That's something you should keep an eye on and not wait too long to wait to do something about," Smith said. "That's important, especially with it being the first big freeze of the year. It's going to get cold fast, and we're not used to it this early in the season. And it's going to feel a lot colder because of the wind chill."
If you must be outside, dress in layers, Grabryan said.
He also recommends checking on elderly and shut-in neighbors and bringing pets inside.
It also is important to make sure your home is protected by keeping pipes insulated from the extreme cold. Officials suggest letting faucets drip overnight in such extreme conditions.
Smith said he is concerned about the use of alternative heating sources this time of year.
"A lot of folks are going to start firing up space heaters," he said. "You need to use extra precautions. Do not use extension cords or surge protectors with those space heaters."
In addition, Grabryan said avoid placing space heaters near furniture or curtains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.