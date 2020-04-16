Local utilities continue to offer grace periods on past due bills as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic digs into the wallets of customers.
Florence utilities officials decided Wednesday to extend the late fee waiver of disconnection until April 30.
"We'll look again the week of April 30 and see where we are at that particular time," Mayor Steve Holt said during a Facebook video.
He said that does not mean residents never will have to pay those bills.
"Please do not let it accumulate if at all possible, because after a certain amount of time that could become a significant bill," Holt said. "If you can't pay, you can call our customer service and make arrangements."
Matt Bernauer, general manager for the Muscle Shoals Electricity Department, said their grace period is continuing indefinitely.
"This is unprecedented, so we're all just taking it one week at a time," Bernauer said. "We never put a deadline on ours. We just said until further notice.
"Right now, we're not looking at doing anything through the end of April. We'll re-evaluate it after then."
After that, they may start noting cases and working with the ones that are most delinquent to find out what kind of payments can be made, he said.
"Even then, we'll still work with customers on a grace period," Bernauer said.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said he’s on conference calls weekly with other general managers in northwest Alabama, and the stories of people struggling due to job loss and layoffs are much the same all over.
“We have no way of knowing when things will be better, but we’re continuing to work on a case-by-case basis with people who’ve been laid off,” Hargrove said, adding that TVA is in the process of working out details of leniency options.
Hargrove said Sheffield Utilities hasn’t set a hard deadline for when people must have bills caught up, but those customers who’ve gotten behind because of job loss will be especially considered.
“If the customer was way behind before this (pandemic) hit, it’s a little different than those that got behind because of it. We’re definitely going to work with customers in this critical time.”
Jeff McDonald, general manager of Tuscumbia Utilities, said the city’s “no disconnect policy” will be in place at least until April 30, as per the governor’s shelter-in-place order.
However, he said it could go beyond that time, but that's largely dependent on the governor’s decision regarding a possible extension of the order.
“We’re not shutting people off come May 1,” McDonald said. “And we’ll certainly advertise prior to that time. At some point, people will have to pay for what they’ve used, but we’re also following the (state-issued) protocol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.