FLORENCE -- Utility crews across the Shoals are still working to restore power to areas throughout Colbert and Lauderdale County, according to officials.
The Florence Electricity Department reports there are about 10,000 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Due to the extent of the damage, we are unable to provide specific updates on restoration times right now," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Mutual aid crews arrived to assist our crews this morning and more mutual aid crews are currently on the way.
"All crews will work as quickly and as safely as possible."
Florence Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said they initially had 22,300 power outages.
"There is just so much damage," she said. "We've been working all night and working all day. It's going to be a long process. It's probably going to be another two or three days before all the power is back on."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said approximately 20 to 25 three-phase power poles are down. Three-phase power is a method of alternating current power generation, transmission and distribution, and repairing them involves a great deal of work.
"We've got a lot of downed poles," he said. "A lot are three phase. But we've got a lot of support coming from Huntsville Utilities and Tishomingo, Mississippi."
He said eight three-phase poles are down in the Rivermont area alone.
Hargrove said it is difficult to gauge how long repairs will take. Around noon Saturday, he said he hoped everything would be restored within 48 to 60 hours.
He said they are providing updates on the Sheffield Utilities: Outage Alerts Facebook page.
Hargrove cautioned that many lines are down, and everyone needs to stay away from them.
"Assuming everything is live is the best approach," he said. "Even if it's laying on road, don't drive your car over it."
