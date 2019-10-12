State offices and the Colbert and Lauderdale county courthouses are closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
Florence, Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield city halls remain open.
Florence City Schools, Riverhill School, Victory Christian Academy, Heritage Christian University and St. Joseph Regional Catholic School are open, but the remaining local public and private schools are closed.
