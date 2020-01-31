MUSCLE SHOALS — At first, James Brown thought a branch caused the crashing sound.
"I was just working and heard what I thought was a branch falling on the building," said Brown, who works at Muscle Shoals Fire Extinguishers.
When Brown went outside the 2901 Second St. business to investigate, he was shocked by the scene.
"I got outside and heard a horn and there was a car in the building," he said. "A young woman and her baby were in it. She was trapped by the door and steering wheel."
The woman, who Muscle Shoals police identified as Courtney Woodard, was alert and the baby appeared fine, Brown said.
Woodard said the woman was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital as a precaution.
"For her to still be alive and that baby OK is truly a blessing from God, that's for sure," he said.
Police said the incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday.
Brown said he ran to the car when he realized what had occurred.
"I didn't really get scared until she told me the baby was in the car," he said. "Then I got scared."
Brown was able to get the baby out of the vehicle. Another person had arrived at the scene and he stayed with the baby while Brown tried to comfort Woodard.
"I was just holding her hands, talking to her," he said. "She was saying, 'My steering wheel locked.'"
Woodard's main focus was on the condition of the baby, and Brown assured her the infant was not hurt, he said.
Brown's brother, business owner Kevin Brown, was not at the business when the incident occurred. He was stunned when someone called and told him a vehicle had crashed into the building.
"It was scary because I knew I had guys here and didn't know where it came in," Kevin Brown said. "I can replace this building. I can't replace friends and family."
He said the impact knocked a large section of the wall back by some 2 to 3 feet. Brick still was spilled about on Thursday, but they have put up a wall to secure the building while insurance details get worked out.
The business remains open, but Kevin Brown said that is not the important thing.
"As long as everybody's OK, that's all that matters," he said.
