FLORENCE — Police are working a wreck on Cox Creek Parkway involving a vehicle that overturned, but there are no fatalities, officials said.
Officer Justin Hill said the wreck was at Cox Creek and Mars Hill Road, and the vehicle rolled down a hill and flipped.
Emergency responders said they received the call at 3:34 p.m. One person was injured, and initially an Air Evac flight was called to transfer the victim, but it was cancelled.
