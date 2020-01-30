MUSCLE SHOALS — A vehicle ran into the side of the Muscle Shoals Fire Extinguishers building today, surprising employees inside the Second Street facility.
Police said Courtney Woodard, the driver, was hospitalized, but information on her condition was unavailable.
James Brown, an employee of the business who was at the scene, said a baby was in the vehicle but did not appear injured. He said he was talking with Woodard while authorities were responding and she was scared and focused on how the baby was doing.
The incident happened at 1:26 p.m. today, police said.
