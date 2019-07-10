Along with the usual summer heat safety advisories, authorities say it is important to stay aware of those who may not be able to speak for themselves.
It is dangerous to leave children or pets in vehicles, even if outside weather conditions are merely mild, officials said. This time of year, the dangers increase.
Citing a Louisiana State University study, the American Veterinary Medical Association states the inside of a vehicle with the windows rolled up can rise from 95 degrees when it is 95 degrees outside to 114 degrees within 10 minutes, and to 124 degrees within 20 minutes. That increases to 140 degrees after an hour.
Even in 70-degree weather, leaving someone in a vehicle quickly causes trouble with vehicle temperatures rising to 89 in 10 minutes, 99 in 20 minutes, and 115 after an hour, the study states.
The study also stresses that cracking a window does nothing to reduce those temperature increases.
"It only take a few minutes for a car to heat up," Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Smith said. "It's like a magnifying glass, and there is no air moving and circulating around."
According to KidsAndCars.org, a website dedicate to awareness of vehicle safety for children, a child's body heats up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's. It also states a change in routine can cause a driver to forget a child is in the vehicle and unintentionally leave the child there.
A study from San Jose State University's Department of Meteorology and Climate Science reveals there were 52 deaths involving child vehicular heatstroke in 2018, which is the highest number in the last 20 years.
As of last week, there have been 18 deaths in 2019.
In 54 percent of those cases, the person driving the car forgot the child was in there, the study states. In nearly 19 percent, the driver knowingly left the child in the vehicle.
During the 20-year span, most victims have been 3 years old or younger, according to the study. The child was younger than 1 in 32 percent of the case, 1 in 22 percent, 2 in 19 percent and 3 in 14 percent.
KidsAndCars offers tips for remembering a child in a vehicle:
• Get in the habit of opening the back door to make sure nobody is in the back seat when leaving a vehicle.
• Place an item in the back seat that you will need, such as a cellphone, handbag, employee ID badge, briefcase or even your left shoe. That will force you to open the back seat to retrieve it.
• Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat when it is empty and in the front seat when a child is in it. Seeing it in the front seat will remind you a child is in the car seat.
• Have a policy with your childcare provider to call you if your child does not show up as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.