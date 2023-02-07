FLORENCE — A number of the vendors which take part in the "Happily Ever After Bridal Show" presented by Faye Mann and the TimesDaily already have this time of year penciled in on their calendars to return for the 2024 show because of the “upbeat vibe” it has, according to some.
This year’s show had 43 vendors from as far as Birmingham, while a majority were located right here in the Shoals. They offered the 133 brides-to-be and their family members opportunities to see what's available to them to make their wedding day stand out.
“I like the venue (Shoals Marriott Conference Center) and the date, plus I love the location of my booth,” said Stacy SooHoo of SooHoo Travel Group of Huntsville. “The location just feels so welcoming, and the space where my booth has been for years is open, which gives me opportunity to speak with the brides who visit.”
And Jeff Kirby of DJ Jammin Jeff said he’s impressed with the number of brides who attend the show in Florence each year.
“We, as vendors, have been to shows where not many [brides] show up. That’s certainly not the case in Florence. They show up there,” said Kirby, who has taken part in the "Happily Ever After Bridal Show" the last 10 years. “I do other shows in Huntsville and Birmingham, and Florence’s attendance is comparable as the others.”
Kirby said the Florence show also gives vendors a bit of an edge that other shows may not.
“I love that Florence has a punch card, so that a bride will have to visit a booth and get their card punched in order to be eligible for say the grand door prize,” he added. “We kind of fee like we have a fighting chance.”
Sanvanna Rutherford of Savanna Rutherford Photography said what has kept her coming back to the bridal show in Florence is the support each vendor gives others.
“The vendor community here is amazing,” said Rutherford, who is a University of North Alabama graduate. “I’ve made some great friends among the vendors at this show. It’s a growth community in Florence and not a cut-throat community like it is at other shows.”
Mara Beth Cravens, who is event coordinator for the TimesDaily, said the energy and excitement the vendors shared spread throughout the show.
“I am glad that there was so much energy and inspiration from our vendors,” she said. “I feel that made it a successful show.”
