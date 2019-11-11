Veterans Day programs are planned Monday in Lauderdale and Colbert counties to honor those who have served our country.
In Florence, a ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale County Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park.
The first 150 veterans to arrive will receive a keepsake veteran's lapel pin, organizers said.
In addition, all attendees will receive small American flags.
The ceremony will include the unveiling of the War on Global Terrorism monument. That monument, along with ones honoring local veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, will be dedicated.
The ceremony includes a white dove release and an airplane flyover.
Following the event, everyone is invited to tour the Veterans Museum and outdoor military displays and monuments.
In Colbert County, American Legion Post 31 will host a parade and ceremony.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Tuscumbia, officials said. That is followed by a noon ceremony on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
The lawn is the location of a memorial section for Colbert County veterans.
