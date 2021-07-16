Accident08.jpg
A member of the Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department watches as the Air Evac medical helicopter lifts off Friday, July 16, 2021, to transport a victim of an industrial accident at Imperial Casting Co. in Florence. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE — A male worker at Imperial Casting Co. suffered "crushing injuries" following an industrial accident Friday morning in the plant, according to Florence Fire Department personnel.

