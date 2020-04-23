The crosses aren't in front of local courthouses. The candlelight vigil did not take place this year.
But authorities and members of the local chapter of Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) want to make it clear to fellow victims and survivors that they are not alone.
They have an online plan to memorialize loved ones who have been killed by violent crimes.
The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled the traditional VOCAL candlelight vigil at Wilson Park in Florence. Likewise, VOCAL volunteers decided not to place crosses in front of the Lauderdale and Colbert county courthouses as an extra precaution against the outbreak.
The crosses contain names of victims in each county and are meant as a memorial, as well as a visual means to raise awareness about the issue of violent crime. They traditionally are in place during April as part of National Crime Victims Rights Week, which is this week.
However, the volunteers chose not to, since there is little courthouse activity due to shelter-in-place procedures, and they want to avoid having people congregate at the memorial because of the need for social distancing.
"We're saddened this year that we can't come together," said VOCAL's Patsy Michael. "This is the first time in 20 years."
Still, virtual activities are occurring.
"We want to make sure the victims are not forgotten," Michael said Wednesday. "We're doing as much as possible on our Facebook site. We hope to have a video of pictures of victims on Thursday."
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who has attended the Wilson Park ceremony in the past, is going to hold a virtual vigil Friday, which Michael said will be posted on the Shoals VOCAL Facebook site.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said local authorities normally have a victim services resource day at the University of North Alabama during this week. Instead, they will do so through a webinar.
"It's an important week each year and the highlight of the week for us has always been the candlelight vigil at Wilson Park where we honor those who have been killed, Connolly said. "Obviously, we can't do that this year, but that does not lessen the importance of this week."
He said law enforcement, One Place of the Shoals, Safeplace and other authorities and advocates of domestic violence victims still are available 24 hours a day if assistance is needed.
"We're concerned about making sure victims of domestic violence are aware that we are here," he said. "There are services available even in the pandemic, whether you need shelter or court orders such as protection from abuse. We and Safeplace are here and want them to know that can happen."
