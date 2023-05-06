SHEFFIELD — A disturbing video has been circulated by the attorney representing a Sheffield man, who was placed under arrest for resisting arrest, showing him being pulled off his front porch by Sheffield Police and then being bitten by the police K9 unit.
The incident took place the afternoon of June 17, 2021, at 715 SE 20th St., where Marvin Eugene Long resides, according to court records.
In the police narrative, Sheffield Police officer Brett Evans said he was escorting two people, who were taken into custody for Colbert County Drug Task Force agents, to his vehicle. As he approached his vehicle he saw Long leaning up against the officer’s vehicle.
“I told Mr. Long to get off my vehicle and to leave,” Evans wrote. “Mr. Long responded, ‘No I pay for this car, *expletive* you!’”
Evans said Long stayed in the area after being told multiple times to leave. At this point, Lt. Max Dotson and the officer approached Long to place him in custody. The officer stated that Dotson asked Long if he lived at the residence and he didn’t say anything.
Long later said: “It’s going to be.”
The bodycam footage, which was released by a public relations firm representing Atlanta,Georgia, attorney Harry M. Daniels, shows Long telling the officers to leave, but they follow him onto the porch of the house. Dotson is later seen pulling Long out of the doorway of the house.
Long asks: “What are you doing, bro?” and he is later pinned down to the floor of the porch.
At that point, an officer says to Long: “You must think we’re *expletive* stupid.”
Long then begins yelling for help and is pulled off the porch as you hear a dog in the background bark.
Sgt. Nick Risner then approaches Long and instructs the K9 to “bite him” at least three times, and tells the K9 “get him” and later praises the K9 for its work.
An officer tells Long to stop resisting, and he eventually says, “Bro, I give up.”
“This is like a page out of old Jim Crowe South where you see a man who didn’t break any laws and gets accosted and attacked by those who give an oath to protect and serve,” Daniels said.
“This was a vicious attack. I do cases all over the United States, and this is a case where the officers had complete disregard of Mr. Long’s human rights.
“This was a show of intimidation, show of force and harassment that was unwarranted and uncalled for. Anyone who sees this video, regardless of their political affiliation, religion or anything of that capacity, would recognize this is a crime against humanity, and if officers are allowed to come and attack a person in the confinements of their property and their home, then we all are in trouble.”
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley told the TimesDaily that an investigation regarding the released bodycam footage is underway.
“This is the first I’ve known about Mr. Long at all since the release of this video,” Stanley said. “We are reviewing the entire series of events leading up to and after Mr. Long was placed under arrest.”
Stanley said Long never filed a complaint with the Sheffield Police Department or the City of Sheffield.
Court documents didn’t show if Long ever received medical attention following the incident, either.
When asked about Risner instructing the K9 to bite Long, Stanley said it may be standard procedure.
“I can imagine that would be an appropriate police procedure to gain control of a subject who was continuing to resist arrest,” he said. “From what we could tell, the dog never broke the skin of the subject. The actions by our officers certainly got Mr. Long to stop and come into compliance with the arrest attempt.”
Stanley said Long was convicted in municipal court of resisting arrest but appealed the ruling to the circuit court. Long’s trial is set for June 6.
Daniels said he and Birmingham attorney Roderick Daniel, who plan to represent Long in a future civil lawsuit against the Sheffield Police Department, its police chief, all officers involved in the incident, and the City of Sheffield, said they received the bodycam footage earlier this week.
“[The bodycam] footage would have been released in 2021, if we had received it then,” Daniels said. “… This is a matter that needs to be put out in the forefront. It doesn’t matter if Mr. Long’s case is going to get dismissed or if his trial was next week or tomorrow — as soon as we got the video, it was coming out.”
Daniels said he doesn’t have a specific timeline as to when a civil lawsuit will be filed.
Long’s arrest happened more than three months before Dotson and Risner were involved in a shootout with Brian Lansing Martin behind Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals.
Risner died on Oct. 1, 2021, after being shot by Martin.
Dotson presently is on administrative duty after being arrested in Florence on misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, menacing, third-degree assault and harassment on Dec. 23, 2022.
Dotson allegedly confronted a man at a store on the 1300 block of North Pine Street and allegedly hit him in the mouth and nose, and pulled a gun on him, according to court documents.
Dotson told the TimesDaily the incident occurred over conduct directed at his daughter.
“It turned physical, and I defended myself,” he said.
Dotson was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $1,500 bond.
Dotson was put on administrative leave by Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, but was put on administrative duty a few days later, according to Stanley.
His bench trial is scheduled for June 22, according to court records.
