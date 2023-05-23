SHEFFIELD — Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after the historic Village School was broken into and graffiti was spray painted inside, authorities said.
Fortunately, the graffiti was the only serious damage and volunteers already have been working on repairing it.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said police responded to a call about a break-in at the building and arrested three 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old inside the school. They each are charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief.
Terry said his department contacted juvenile probation and the 16-year-olds were turned over to their parents.
He said witnesses contacted 911 about the break-in, which occurred Friday evening.
"That school building means a lot to the community, and they watch out for it all the time," Terry said. "They're going to let us know when there's suspicious activity. We appreciate them being our eyes and ears because we can't be out there all the time."
Greg Harrison, a resident of the Village One neighborhood where the building is located and member of the Village School Foundation, said the graffiti is being painted over and any other damage is being handled by foundation members and other volunteers.
Harrison said the vandals kicked in the door to the coal chute to get into the building. He said police arrived quickly after being notified.
"Nothing unrepairable was damaged," Harrison said. "I can't thank the police department enough. We have irreplaceable historical documents in there."
The nonprofit foundation and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area have a volunteer workday at the school and surrounding playground every third Saturday. The break-in happened to be on the night before then. About a dozen volunteers were cleaning and working on the building Saturday morning.
Village One was built in 1918 to house U.S. Army Ordnance officers, enlisted men and families, and skilled workers and scientists who were working on the Nitrate Plant Number One as part of the World War I effort. However, the war ended before the development was completed.
It eventually become property of the Tennessee Valley Authority and was sold to private individuals.
The school remains the centerpiece of the neighborhood. Harrison said efforts to renovate it started as early as 2005 but received a boost after the foundation received a grant that was part of the relief effort after Hurricane Katrina.
"It blew through the building and knocked out a big tree in front and damaged windows," he said of Katrina’s damage. "It also blew over the awning that connected the two buildings."
The foundation has been able to replace more than 300 broken windowpanes, Harrison said.
In addition, the city of Sheffield purchased gutters to keep water out of the basement, and private citizens raised several thousand dollars to have a major hole in the roof repaired. The outside has been painted and volunteers continue to paint the inside and conduct other work on it.
The foundation has raised more than $150,000 over the years and donations and volunteers are welcome, Harrison said.
Anyone interested can go to thevillageschoolfoundation.org for information or to donate.
