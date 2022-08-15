RED BAY — A Vina man died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash about 10 miles east of Red Bay Monday morning, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Vina man killed in motorcycle crash near Red Bay
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
