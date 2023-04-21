FLORENCE — Patsy Michael said there's just something therapeutic about honoring victims of violent crime during the annual candlelight vigil to be held next week.
The Victims of Crime and Leniency nonprofit support group (VOCAL) has upped its role through the years to help surviving victims and their families.
The group provides support to victims of violent crime as they make their way through the court system, providing advocacy and support during court proceedings.
The group also organizes parole protests and works closely with Alabama's Legislature on the creation of new laws.
Michael said the vigil is a time for reflection and renewing the commitment to continue the fight for victim's rights.
The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Park in Florence with nearby First Baptist Church as the rain location.
Beginning Sunday, the first day of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week, white crosses representing local individuals who've lost their lives during a crime will be on display in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
There are 107 of them, which is far too many, Michael said.
"We know that the faces on those crosses aren't nearly all of the victims," she said.
While it's not a display that Michael ever wants to see grow, it always does.
The white cross containing the face of Muscle Shoals teen Landon Letsinger is yet another yearly reminder to his parents, Chris and Juli, that the fight for victims' rights is worth fighting.
The Letsingers spearheaded the efforts to get Landon's Law passed a year after Landon's death at 17 after he was given a synthetic drug at a party in 2013.
"It's shocking to look out and see all those faces," Chris Letsinger said. "It puts it in perspective as to the vast number of people in our community affected."
Letsinger said the VOCAL group works diligently on the vigil each year and encourages the public to be a part of it. But it's the work behind the scenes that makes the difference for families, like his own, that are living with the aftermath of the death of a loved one.
"We advocate on many levels for victims of crime, from creating laws like Landon's Law to fighting the early release of inmates that absolutely shouldn't be released," Letsinger said.
"The vigil just brings us together and reminds us that even more must be done," he said.
