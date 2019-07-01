FLORENCE — Muscle Shoals Children's Rehabilitation Service is hosting its 5th annual Special Needs Carnival and Wheelchair Wash on July 30.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
The carnival (which is indoors) is free for all children with special health care needs and their families. Children don't have to be enrolled in CRS services to participate.
The event includes carnival games, door prizes, free food and drinks.
"Based on the turnout the last couple years, we expect around 300 children and families," said organizer Kimberly Wright.
The wheelchair wash is available for all children and adults. For the wash, officials ask participants to contact CRS at 256-381-4047 to make an appointment.
Community agencies are invited to set up booths providing information on their available resources. They are asked to plan a small activity to take place at their table. Table and chairs will be furnished.
Volunteers are needed to serve food, run carnival games and wash wheelchairs.
