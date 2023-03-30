FLORENCE — District 5 City Councilman Blake Edwards said a Waffle House restaurant will locate on Cloverdale Road just north of the Cox Creek Parkway intersection.
The lot has recently been targeted to be rezoned for general business purposes by the Florence Planning Commission.
Council members will vote May 2 on the planning commission's recommendation to rezone the lot, city spokeswoman Rachel Koonce said.
The lot is south of the Walmart Supercenter on the east side of Cloverdale Road. Koonce identified the lot as 2626 Cloverdale Road.
"There is not a building there and the surrounding areas are B2 to the south and residential to the north," Koonce said. "On the planning commission agenda in January, it is listed as Waffle House Inc."
There are several other lots on Cloverdale Road between Cox Creek Parkway and Wright Drive. There are houses on some of the lots, some of which appear to be occupied. Other homes appear to be uninhabited, while some have been demolished and removed.
"I heard we were getting a business up there, probably back in January," Edwards said. "We have a Waffle House coming on Cloverdale Road."
Edwards, who has lived in the area all his life, said he's not surprised by more commercial development along that portion of Cloverdale Road.
"A lot of businesses follow Walmart," he said.
So far, Zaxby's, Culvers, Medical Associates & Express Care, and TVA Federal Credit Union have located around the supercenter.
"It was not a surprise when this popped up," Edwards said. "That area is developing."
The latest development, a Slim Chickens restaurant, opened on Cloverdale Road last week.
Edwards said he is concerned about ingress and egress from the new business because of the location and potential sight distance issues.
He said the owners will have to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation on access.
