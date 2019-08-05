FLORENCE — The first Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's more than doubled the goal of organizers, taking in over $105,000.
Organizers had set a goal of $50,000, 36 teams and a total of 280 walkers for the 2018 event. A total of 61 teams and more than 500 people walked the route at McFarland Park.
That has motivated organizers to set higher goals for this year's event —$125,000, 47 teams and 291 walkers.
The event is set for Sept. 15 and again is at McFarland Park.
Registration starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. ceremony and 2:30 p.m. walk, organizers said.
Anyone interested in participating may contact Jen Manning at 256-880-1575, Ext. 9786, send an email to jkmanning@alz.org, or register online at this link.
