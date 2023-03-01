FLORENCE — Tuesday was a beautiful day for a walk, and a lot of people's hearts seemed to be in it at the University of North Alabama.
Throughout campus, the lunch scene was one of students, faculty and staff following two paths as part of the Healthy Heart Walk. The event, hosted by Healthy UNA, offered a chance to take a walk during the noon lunch hour.
Jacquelyn Allen, director of Wellness and Health Promotion at the university, said the warm, sunny day and scenic and often hilly campus were a perfect combination.
"We're fortunate to have this beautiful campus, and the whole walk is on campus," she said. "We're also fortunate to have plenty of opportunities to use steps."
The walk started outside the clock tower in front of the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, where participants received a map giving two routes.
"You can either make a moderate route or a vigorous route that involves more stairs," Allen said. "Either route gets your heart rate up. It takes about 30 minutes, so you can get you back at work or school after lunch."
The trio of Amy Bishop, Michele Aycock and Laura Hamner comprised the first set of walkers to complete the route.
"It was fun," Bishop said. "It got my heart elevated."
"We also were able to get out of the office," Aycock added.
The routes were marked with balloons along the way to help direct walkers.
"This was good camaraderie and we got to find all the balloons," Hamner said.
The walk marked the conclusion of various events UNA sponsored as part of American Heart Month, which was February, but Allen said they still have additional plans during the semester, starting with a planking contest Thursday involving faculty and students.
She said they also delivered cards to cardiac patients at North Alabama Medical Center during the month.
Participants in the walk received free tote bags with items, including a QR code to scan to receive a NAMC heart-health risk assessment, and cards containing information on decreasing blood pressure and developing a heart-healthy diet.
