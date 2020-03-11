The Colbert County cities of Tuscumbia and Sheffield will begin their annual walking tours on April 4.
The Saturday tours include the history of the many buildings along the tour routes.
Tuscumbia tours will be led by John McWilliams, while Jimmy Austin is leading the tours of Sheffield.
All tours begin at 10 a.m. and are free to the public.
Tuscumbia tours begin outside Cold Water Bookstore, while Sheffield's tour starts at the city's municipal building.
