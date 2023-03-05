LEIGHTON — Derick Silcox said the rural Colbert County town might not be able to build the fanciest park, but it wants to develop the most fun park.
Silcox, who has been mayor since 2020, said a walking track will be the first improvement made to the property on Nora Morgan Street, which is surrounded by homes on three sides and Norfolk Southern Railway tracks on the one side.
The first phase of the project will be funded by $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Silcox said.
"We're building it in phases," Silcox said while he and Moving Leighton Forward in Unison Director Angela Jackson discussed the plans. "Other parts will be added as we go."
He said the walking trail will be made of "crusher run," an aggregate mix of stone, gravel and dust, that compacts well for trails. The trail will run along the perimeter of the rectangular piece of property that is known as Lee Heights Park.
"We want to go ahead and get started on the track," Silcox said.
Jackson said people who live around the park are excited about the improvements. She said one resident who owns a vacant lot across the street said it could be used for parking or other purposes related to the park.
"He said do whatever you want to do," she said.
The mayor said roughly half of the property, which is mostly a green space with one pecan tree, will remain a greenspace.
It can be a place to offer movies in the park or a place to toss a football or frisbee.
"Eventually, the goal is a small playground," Silcox said.
Silcox said there will also be a fitness station that will incorporate 15 different exercises for use by young people and adults.
He and Jackson said they want to schedule a groundbreaking event at the park once they get the track underway or completed, perhaps as soon as April.
They want to show potential investors that the town is serious about developing the property into another park.
Native plants, including holly bushes and trees, will be used to create a natural barrier between the park and the back of a row of houses on one side. There will be some raised garden beds and a mini library crafted from an old newspaper sales box.
Silcox said Kelley Taft of The Kelley Group engineering firm drew the plans for the new park.
"We don't know exactly what we're doing, but we're going to do something," the major said, jokingly. "If we waited for every condition to be perfect, it would never get done, so we're going to do it and it's going to be like everything else in Leighton, it will be perfectly imperfect."
