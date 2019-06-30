WATERLOO — Newspapers cover the front entrance to Waterloo Market as owners make final preparations for the reopening of the downtown store that was damaged in a Jan. 3 fire.
Inside, owners Brant and Cheryl Morris – like much of the town – are counting down the days toward Wednesday's opening.
"It's been a struggle," Brant Morris said. "The day we open will be seven months exactly since the fire."
The fire gutted the Main Street store, which is the town's only convenience store and a natural gathering spot for residents.
"You just don't know how much we've missed having a store," resident Bit Hyde said, while standing outside the building. "You've got to drive 20 miles just to get gas or a Dr Pepper. It's so easy to whip in here all the time."
Sitting alongside Hyde on what residents jokingly refer to as the "liars' bench" outside the store, Holli Overton said the market is a necessity and social spot.
"I can't contain myself, I'm so excited," Overton said. "You don't realize how rough it is down here, so far away from a store."
The Morris' have completely remodeled the inside, which had been turned into little more than charred walls after the fire.
"The only things that were left standing were the blocks and the roof," Brant Morris said. "I think everyone will be real pleased with how it looks now. We've kept the doors covered to keep everyone in suspense."
He said it will be a relief to have it opened, and he has missed seeing customers from the community.
"There's been a lot of emotions to get to this point," Brant Morris said. "There's a lot of things to talk about."
Evidence of the community's need for the store is visible on the porches of many homes. Gas cans can be seen on those porches, ready for a trip to the nearest convenience store so residents will gas in case of emergency.
The new Waterloo Lodge is just down the street from Waterloo Market, and lodge owner Monty Yeager said he has been having to caution tenants to stock up on fuel and ice if they plan to stay there. Starting Wednesday, that won't be necessary.
"This store is real important not just for me but for everybody in the Waterloo community," Yeager said. "There are elderly folks who can't get out of town and have had to get others to drive 20 miles just to get things for them."
