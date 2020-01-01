It started off pleasantly enough on Jan. 1, 2019, with no rain and a high of 61 degrees.
And it ended up nicely with sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s on Dec. 31.
However, over the span of the 363 days between the first and last day of 2019, the Shoals endured a rocky weather year that ranged from record flooding to record heat, and concluded with a December that produce an outbreak of tornadoes and a final week that saw a flash flood bring tragedy to Lauderdale County.
"It's been a very strange one," George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said about the weather. "We've had a little bit of everything."
Residents in Muscle Shoals and other areas were chased from their homes by floodwaters in February that covered complete neighborhoods, and left serious damage to dozens of homes.
It also swelled the Tennessee River at Florence to levels that had not been reached since the historic 1973 floods.
The river peaked at 28.99 ft on Feb. 24, according to National Weather Service data. Flood level is 18 feet.
That was the second-highest for Florence in the history of the Tennessee Valley Authority dam system, the data indicates. The highest under the dam system is 30.03 feet on March 17, 1973, while the highest ever was 32.5 feet on March 19, 1897.
"We are so blessed to have the flood control that we do here with the dams, but you can push that to its limits, and we came close to that," Grabryan said.
For the year, the Shoals had a total of 66.62 inches of rainfall, which is 13.57 inches above normal, according to the weather service. February was the most dramatic example, setting a record for the month with 14.13 inches of rainfall.
The heat also drew headlines in the Shoals, and not just during summer. The first three days of October drew 100-degree readings in a month that never had a 100-degree mark in the Shoals before.
In all, 10 of 12 months had above-average temperatures with December experiencing the largest difference. The average temperature of 50.7 degrees that month was 7.4 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.
March and November were the only months with below-average temperatures in the Shoals.
In fact, the data shows November produced an odd rarity for the month: the lowest temperature of the year. That title typically comes to a date in January or February, but it fell on Nov. 13 last year when the temperature dropped to 19 degrees.
Adverse weather continued until the final month with a Dec. 16 tornadic outbreak that included three tornadoes. Those included an EF-1 and an EF-2 in Colbert County that caused heavy damage to residences, particularly in the Colbert Heights community.
That outbreak also produced an EF-1 that downed thousands of trees and damaged at least 13 structures at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, said District Superintendent Chad Davis, who manages the park.
The year in weather ended with a Sunday (Dec. 29) tragedy in Anderson, when a woman died in a flash flood that swept her vehicle off Lauderdale 50 into the swift-moving rising waters.
Jenna Elizabeth Williams, 20, of Rogersville died in the incident. In addition, two other motorists were rescued after their vehicles were swept off the road in Anderson, authorities said.
Grabryan said the adverse weather affected many people, but things could have been even more tragic.
"I'm just thankful that we got out of it without more," he said. "We certainly are prepared in this area for a lot of different storm activities that come through. You can see the four seasons in a week here sometimes."
The only thing that did not occur was a serious winter storm, and that is nowhere to be seen in the immediate forecast.
However, weather service meteorologist Robert Boyd said we could be in for another bout of flooding. He said rain totals overnight through Thursday could reach 2.5 to 3 inches in the Shoals.
"This poor place can't get a break," Boyd said of the rainfall. "Any stuff that falls down, if it's more than an inch or so, could cause flooding issues again."
