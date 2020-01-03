FLORENCE — Area weather officials say with an accumulation of up to 4 inches of rain expected in the Shoals through Saturday, flooding could be an issue with an already saturated ground.
With officials in the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service issuing flash flood warnings for the Shoals area throughout the day Thursday, meteorologist Geoff Heidelberger urged travel caution.
"This time of year, with no vegetation growing there's really little to no absorption and that can mean rising water," Heidelberger said. "We can expect to be wet until around noon Saturday."
The storm system that started Thursday morning generated isolated thunderstorms through the evening, but it's not uncommon weather for January in north Alabama.
"The winter is typically a wet period here anyway, so that isn't so unusual, but 3 to 4 inches of rain isn't the norm and can lead to flooding," Heidelberger said.
That's exactly what Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan and his crew have been on the watch for since Thursday morning.
"It's when we get this volume of rain in a protracted amount of time that we're in trouble," Grabryan said. "People need to be aware that there's good potential for seeing water coming up in areas that it normally does, as well as in some areas that it usually doesn't. And by all means, we're urging people to stay off the creeks and river."
In Colbert County, the Road Department had crews out early Thursday cleaning out ditches in the east and west ends of the county in preparation for floodwaters.
Engineer Jeremy Robison said his crews were also working on a sinkhole on Cassie Davis Street near Leighton, which had drained floodwaters from earlier in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.