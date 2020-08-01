What had been expected to be a weekend washout has turned into a much less threatening weather forecast for the Shoals.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville is calling for a 40% chance of rain today, dropping to 30% tonight, and sunny skies Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be somewhat mild, with the highs today and Sunday in the mid-80s and tonight's low in the mid-60s, according to the forecast.
Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville, said it still is important to watch out for severe weather, but the potential is not there like they originally thought, which is good news for the Shoals.
"We've backed off on the threat for both severe weather and flooding," Ravenscraft said. "We can't rule out isolated heavy amounts."
She said any isolated storms could come with the threat of gusty, damaging winds.
Ravenscraft said the main rainfall will be north of the area.
"The heavier rain axis shifted to our north so the heaviest will miss us and hit more toward Tennessee and Kentucky," she said.
