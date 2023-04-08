A home with tornado and wind damage is seen Friday off Alabama Highway 64 in eastern Lauderdale County. The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado hit the area on March 24. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The National Weather Service has determined a second tornado struck Lauderdale County on March 24.
The tornado, an EF-1, struck northeastern Lauderdale County near Anderson, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said.
That is in addition to the EF-2 that damaged homes in the Plantation Springs subdivision and other areas.
Grabryan said the weather service plans to examine the Regency Acres, Kendale Gardens and Sky Park areas to determine whether damage in those locations was due to a tornado.
"They'll either do it by a physical survey or by a radar playback," he said.
The weather service issued a description of the EF-1 based on its survey. The survey stated it struck at 11:14 p.m. on March 24 and lasted 4 minutes, with winds peaking at 97 mph.
The length of its path was 4.07 miles and its maximum width was 120 yards.
It started 4 miles north-northwest of Anderson and ended 4 miles west of Lester in Limestone County.
The main damage was uprooted and snapped trees, although there was minor structure damage, mainly to roofs, and a small garage was destroyed, according to the survey.
The tornado touched down off Lauderdale County Road 49 and tracked east-northeast along Alabama 64, mainly between county roads 508 and 93, according to the survey. It began tracking northeast as it passed County Road 93.
The weather service also released its survey of the EF-2, stating it struck at 10:54 p.m. and stayed on the ground for 8 minutes.
Its peak wind was 120 mph, its length was 3.8164 miles and the maximum width of its path was 300 yards.
The tornado touched down near the intersection of Sweetwater Avenue and Huntsville Road in Florence and tracked northward along Sweetwater Creek and Sweetwater Avenue.
It crossed U.S. 43 and traveled northeast into Plantation Springs, damaging several homes.
