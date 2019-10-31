An hour-by-hour forecast summary from the National Weather Service indicates temperatures falling from the mid-40s early in the evening into the upper 30s by 10 p.m.
The weather service office in Huntsville assembled the summary graphic to give trick-or-treaters a heads up on the cold temperatures tonight.
The weather service forecast graphic calls for it to be 45 degrees at 6 p.m., quickly falling into the low 40s before hitting 39 degrees by 10 p.m., long after trick-of-treaters likely will have returned home.
Any rainfall will be gone well before this evening, according to the forecast.
The bone-chilling conditions to end October are a far cry from the highs of 100 degrees that started the month.
