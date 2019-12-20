ROGERSVILLE — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a high-end EF-1 tornado struck Joe Wheeler State Park on Monday.
A weather service team from Huntsville which spent hours Thursday morning surveying the damage concluded that an EF-1 packing 110-mph winds hit the park, leveling thousands of trees and causing structural damage.
They stated the tornado traveled 2.9 miles and was some 500 yards wide at its maximum. It hit at 5:20 p.m. and lasted four minutes.
"Almost immediately, a large swath of trees were either snapped or uprooted," the weather service report stated. "Both hardwood and softwood trees were toppled, therefore leading to a rating of high-end EF-1."
Meteorologist Brian Carcione said they used geo-reference, which involves recording the damage and location.
"I like to say it's like putting together a puzzle without knowing what the picture is," Carcione said, while touring the damage. "We document large swaths of trees damage. It takes winds of 105 to 110 mph to snap a pine tree. That's one thing we'll have to consider, is how much does it take to snap thousands of pine trees. The scope of the tree damage here is really impressive."
District Superintendent Chad Davis, who manages Joe Wheeler, said at least 13 structures were damaged. He said he does not have an estimate of the cost of damage, but expects it to be in the millions of dollars.
"We have thousands of trees down," Davis said. "I'm from Lexington. I've been at Joe Wheeler since 2002. This is home and it's heartbreaking."
State parks are insured by the state of Alabama, he said.
The park campground already had been scheduled for renovation, Davis said.
"I'd say that'll move up," he said. "They were going to do it in the fall."
Davis commended the park rangers who went all over the park during the tornado threat to make sure everyone was moved safely inside the lodge. Nobody at the park was injured.
He said the campground and picnic area are closed indefinitely but the marina, lodge and golf course are open.
