Lauderdale County and Mars Hill Bible schools will have virtual instruction Thursday and Colbert County, Florence Muscle Shoals City schools will dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather.
Weather threat alters Shoals schools schedules on Thursday
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
