FLORENCE — Police said the woman charged in two Florence "wedding crasher" thefts may have been involved in as many as a dozen similar cases.
Sandra Lynn Henson, 52, Rienzi, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday on one count each of third-degree theft of property, and fourth-degree theft of property, police said.
Henson turned herself in to police and was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on $2,500 bail, police said.
Detective Josh Hein said the charges are connected to thefts at two June 8 weddings.
Police had posted a surveillance camera image of the suspect on social media and asked anyone with information on the cases to call them.
Hein said people from approximately 12 weddings have contacted him, saying someone matching Henson's description had "stood out" at their weddings and that nobody at the weddings knew her.
"She may have more charges in Tennessee and maybe Mississippi for wedding crashing," he said.
Hein said Henson has been cooperative and told him she was looking for an event at a different church on June 8 that was unrelated to the two weddings connected to her case.
She instead went to a wedding at First Christian Church and took $500, police said. She went to another at Sweetwater Depot and took $200 to $300 worth of cash and checks.
The detective said Henson told him she did not target either wedding.
"She said she stumbled upon them," he said.
Hein said Henson told him she also went to Wilson Park, where she saw a bride and groom leaving a wedding at nearby First Baptist Church. She went into the church, but instead of stealing anything, she helped them clean up.
He said she told him one stolen check was made out to a charity foundation, so she felt guilty and threw it away.
