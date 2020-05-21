FLORENCE — Some 35 Weeden Elementary School faculty and staff members participated in a parade Wednesday to commemorate the end of the school year, and provide a show of love for the students they haven't been able to see in person due to COVID-19.
"We just missed them so much we wanted to do something special for them, and show our appreciation and how much we love them," Weeden Principal Daphnae Hogan said.
Students held signs and waved as the teachers drove by in a parade that also included Florence Fire Rescue and police department vehicles.
"The faculty was so excited to see the students," Hogan said. "I think the faculty was even more excited than the students. This was a good way to end the year, and let the kids know we love them and wish them a good summer."
She said she was impressed by the turnout from the faculty and staff, as well as the students and families.
"Our turnout was so good, we're talking about doing one again at the beginning of the year as a welcome back to school," Hogan said.
