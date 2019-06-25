The eastern end of Colbert County took the brunt of straight-line winds that came through the Shoals on Saturday afternoon, but emergency management officials say it was just the beginning of the area's summertime weather activity.
"We were fortunate not to have gotten it any worse than we did, but this is what we can expect out of our summer weather patterns," said Jody Hitt, deputy director for the Colbert Emergency Management Agency.
Hitt said the storm system that occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday produced winds that uprooted trees, took shingles off rooftops, and damaged some other structures.
Much of the damage in Colbert County was in the Sockwell Lane area off Alabama 157, where trees were downed and three power posts were damaged, causing residences and businesses to be without power for about four hours.
"The winds were about 60 mph at one point as it came through there," Hitt said, adding that some homes in the Beacon Point subdivision in Muscle Shoals also sustained some damage.
The thunderstorm also produced hail, another trait of summer weather.
"These are pretty much just pop-up storms, but we're telling people to anchor things down because we're now in this weather pattern for the summer," Hitt said. "We can't stress enough to people to get the items on their property secured, especially before they leave town on vacation."
Lauderdale County had far fewer damage reports than Colbert, although the potential for damages was there.
EMA Director George Grabyran said only a handful of trees were downed countywide due to the storm with no structural damages reported.
He said more rain is predicted for this week, but early weather models show no organized storm activity.
"It wouldn't surprise me if something mid-week crops up," Grabyran siad.
He said residents need to use care and caution during periods of lightning as sky to ground lightning strikes are more prevalent than most realize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.