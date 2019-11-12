RUSSELLVILLE — An early morning fire in a computer lab at West Elementary School has forced the school to close for the day, officials said.
The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. and was quickly contained.
The lab was the only room that received extensive damage, but smoke and water damage in other parts of the school made it necessary to close.
Updates on the situation will be posted on social media accounts as they come available. Additional information about the school's reopening will be given out on the All Call system.
