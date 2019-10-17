TUSCUMBIA — The nationally celebrated White Cane Day will be observed here on Oct. 26.
The event is hosted by the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
The event, which has been held nationally since 1964, is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of people who are blind or visually impaired with reflection on what has come to be the symbol of blindness — the white cane.
The day begins with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at the AIDB Shoals Regional Center, followed by a symbolic visit of the historic buildings of the city, including Ivy Green.
The group will return to the AIDB center, where there will be exhibitors, vendors, entertainment and food set up in a festival-like atmosphere.
The event is free to the community.
Center Director Linda Cole said hosting the event is an honor for Tuscumbia's regional center, and that dignitaries from various organizations around the state, including the Alabama Council of the Blind, will participate.
"We anticipate about 200 or more people at the event," Cole said. "It's the biggest awareness event we have, and it says to the world, 'Yes, we're blind but we're also independent.'"
Nearly 100 people have already registered. To register go to AIDB.org/WCD, or call 256-383-3503.
Among the locals participating in the event is Kassidy Gean, a senior at Rogers High School who is blind. She will be singing "The National Anthem" in the opening ceremony.
Her grandmother, Tammy McDonald, will accompany Gean at the event. She said it's important to have such events because "they create awareness of the blind and their abilities and talents."
