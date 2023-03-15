FLORENCE — Attorneys for Casey Cole White want his felony murder trial in the death of Vicky White moved out of Lauderdale County.
The motion, filed Monday, does not suggest a location for the trial, but asks for a change of venue.
Casey White was indicted in July in the death of the former assistant director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head on May 9, 2022, after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
The felony murder indictment cites Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama, which includes first-degree escape among examples of an act that can result in the felony murder charge if someone dies because of such an act.
A motion signed by Casey White’s five Huntsville attorneys contends an impartial jury cannot be found in Lauderdale County due to the publicity surrounding the case.
"It would take a resident living in dwelling without access to electricity or communication from the outside world for the last month to not know a significant amount of information about the defendant, his capital murder case, and his other local matters," the motion stated. "Therefore, to ensure that Mr. White receives a fair trial from an impartial jury of his peers, it is imperative that this matter be transferred to another county whereas it is obvious that Lauderdale County has been overwhelmed with prejudice towards Mr. White that cannot be cured in any manner."
Casey White currently is serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape.
He had been in the Lauderdale detention center for court hearings related to his capital murder charge in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He and Vicky White left the detention center on April 29, 2022, with Vicky White claiming she was transporting him to a mental health evaluation hearing. There was no such hearing.
Monday's motion only applies to the murder case in Vicky White's death. That trial is set for June 12.
Casey White's capital murder trial in the death of Connie Ridgeway will be Aug. 14.
