FLORENCE — The murder trial and capital murder trials against Casey Cole White have been delayed by two months.
During a Thursday hearing, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves said White will be tried for murder in the death of Vicky White on June 12.
Casey White's capital murder trial in the death of Connie Ridgeway will be Aug. 14.
Previously, the murder trial had been set for April 17 and capital murder trial set for June 12.
White was not present for the hearing, but Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly and four members of White's defense team attended.
Robert Tuten, speaking for the defense, has said they had wanted to try the capital murder case first, but Graves said again on Thursday that the case involving Vicky White's death will come first.
Authorities said Casey White and Vicky White, who was the Lauderdale County Detention Center corrections supervisor at the time, orchestrated an April 29 escape from the jail.
She died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head on May 9 after the vehicle she and Casey White were in crashed while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
Casey White was indicted on a murder charge because of Vicky White's death.
Casey White, who is serving 75 years for an attempted murder conviction, is charged with capital murder in Ridgeway's 2015 stabbing death. The capital murder charge is related to Ridgeway's death occurring during a burglary, according to the indictment.
He is in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
During Thursday's hearing, Graves and the two sides discussed where to house Casey White during his trials and future hearings. They mentioned jails in Limestone and Madison counties as possibilities because they are close to Lauderdale County.
"It is not my intention to bring him back to the Lauderdale County [jail]," Graves said.
Following the hearing, White's attorneys said they hope he will be brought somewhere away from the prison while they meet with him about his cases.
"We can't do that in prison," Tuten said. "When see him in prison we get an hour, that's all."
