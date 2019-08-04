FLORENCE — The Florence Wildlife Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
The educational event is presented by the Foundation for Animal Rescue and Education in partnership with Little Rays Nature Centers and other animal rescues and charities.
The event includes 30 animals the public will meet, including a sloth, porcupine, armadillo, snakes, an opossum, bunnies, ferrets, tarantulas, tortoises, lizards, frogs and others.
The event includes two, half-hour, hands-on educational programs.
Admission at the door is $14 with discounts for groups of five or more. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Tickets may be purchased online for a $2 per ticket savings at //fare.whitelabletickets.com/en/pages/.
Special times are available for special needs families as the exhibit will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for those individuals. Siblings are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.