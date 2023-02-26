FLORENCE — There's a burning question on the heels of the Christian revival that began Feb. 8 at the small Methodist-founded Asbury University campus in Wilmore, Kentucky.
How widely will it spread?
So far, similar events have happened at Samford University in Birmingham, Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Cedarville University in Ohio.
The Asbury public worship services came to a close on Friday with officials there reminding the naysayers who contend that it could mean "a quenching of God's spirit" and the intention is for the worship movement to carry on in other regions of the country.
Some have called the movement initiated by college students an "awakening." Others use the term "outpouring" to describe what has been, for the most part, an around-the-clock worship experience that's gone viral, bringing droves of people of all ages to the small town to see for themselves.
"...God is at work"
Matt Daniel, the campus pastor for the Baptist Campus Ministry at the University of North Alabama, said students everywhere are paying attention to what's going on.
"Initially, our (UNA) students were like everyone else and had questions. Is it genuine? What should our response be?" Daniel said. "The fact is, we've been seeing God move on our campus all year, so this was a wonderful reminder that God is at work among collegians."
Daniel said he wants the students to be missional and aware of what God is doing, not just try to emulate what has happened elsewhere.
Could the same type of revival happen at UNA, a state institution?
Daniel said it could.
"My concern is that we'd not be discouraged if the movement looks different here, because God is indeed moving on this campus and lives are being changed," he said. "It just hasn't been in one big chapel service that exploded into a monthlong event."
Pilgrimage to Asbury
The revival at Asbury had a seemingly inadvertent beginning in early February as a group of about 20 students lingered following a regular chapel service.
They began to worship and pray for one another and minutes turned into hours. Then more students returned to the historic Hughes Auditorium on campus followed by faculty, staff and community members.
In the days following, a pilgrimage ensued. The auditorium's 1,500 wooden seats stayed filled almost 24 hours a day for a period of time with people from around the country and the world.
"There's a hunger for God like I haven't seen in recent times," said Larry Wright, a 34-year pastor now in missions ministry.
He and his wife attended Asbury services on Feb. 17 and 18.
"The day we left, there were what I'd estimate to be about 2,000 people on the lawn for a jumbotron-assisted simulcast," he said.
A second Asbury revival
Wright said it was a "come-around" for him. About 53 years ago he was impacted by another Asbury revival that began as a chapel service which lasted for 185 hours. At the time he was a seminary student very much impacted by fellow students who'd participated in the Asbury movement.
"This time when I heard about it my wife and I hopped in the car and went back," he said. "We stood in line for five hours the first day and went to the overflow building.
"The next day, we went early in the morning and got into Hughes Auditorium. Each service was 4 to 4½ hours long, and it was indeed a worshipful experience."
Operated by students, the services didn't involve a traditional sermon. It was worship through music, scripture reading and students' testimonials. Some services included short devotional-styled messages.
Students age 25 and under had priority seating on the main floor of the auditorium, while others filled the wrap-around balcony with simulcast viewing across the street.
"Country within a country"
"Right now there's a country living within our country and it's Generation X and Z," Wright said. "Spiritual things interest them, but the church does not. I'm so grateful for this movement, for its reaching of these young people."
He described the service as anointed. There were no smoking mirrors and no show-like entertainment, just an acoustic guitar and piano.
Christian celebrities offered to speak or perform, Wright said. Those offers were declined by university officials who told them they were welcome to attend, but they would have to come and take their place in line.
Sheffield resident David Farris attended a service at Asbury last week and admitted he was a bit of a skeptic before he arrived.
"There was some curiosity on my part as to whether this was God speaking in real revival," he said. "But I also had some hopeful caution, too, hoping this was a movement of God. It was. It is."
When he arrived on the campus, he noticed crowds of people in the grass. Some were with guitars and most were singing.
Diversity in worship
He said the line for getting into the chapel reached around campus and was just college age students. There was also a line for the overflow chapel, the one for him and all the others. He couldn't see the end of that line either, but he took his place and waited.
He also noticed various nationalities represented.
"To see that kind of diversity theologically, racially, ethnically, all worshipping together was an amazing experience that I'll never forget," Farris said. "There was nothing over the top going on, but there was a commonality that we all just wanted to see God move in an incredible way. The gospel is that commonality."
Most have been following the movement on social media, which is how word traveled so quickly when news of the revival went viral.
Daniel said it's been interesting to see social media at work in a positive way.
"Social media typically tries to dissolve this type of thing," he said, referring to the early postings about the movement at Asbury.
"It certainly drew curiosity but as it continued to grow, the information wasn't coming from Asbury but from other people all over the country and the world, really. It felt very genuine, which is totally opposite of what we've come to expect from social media."
Dowand Malone, the pastor of Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, said he believes God is using young people to spread the gospel and won't be shocked to see a continuation of their efforts in the Shoals area.
"It is certainly possible to have this experience here in our area and it will take people being serious about their relationship with God and wanting to experience him differently than they have in the past," he said.
"I personally believe we're on the brink of revival here in the Shoals, as many of the churches are no longer stuck in tradition but instead are experiencing real worship. When the local church gets to a place that it starts embracing people who look and act differently, then we know we'll get there."
