FLORENCE — Gary Dan Williams stresses the importance of a well-rounded education system that prepares students for careers in all aspects.
"We've got to have a well-rounded student coming out," said Williamson, a Republican candidate for Lauderdale County superintendent.
He said that includes preparing students for the four-year college system, but it also means having programs geared for careers in other directions.
"We've got to do more with our businesses and industries so students can go on to build good careers and have good opportunities in our area. I don't want them to have to move hours away for a good life.
"I saw my generation get educated and they left. I don't want to see that continue."
Throughout the years, Williams has acquired a great deal of experience. He currently is principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center in Lauderdale County, and is former principal at the Muscle Shoals Career Academy.
"My whole career I've leveraged resources so we can get more," Williams said. "I bring that to that position like I don't think anybody else has in the community.
"I have the educational experience and the type of proven track record and vision Lauderdale County is in desperate need of now."
Williams is in his 22nd year as a professional educator. He has master's degrees in the field of education, and a doctorate in career technical education. He also is a graduate of the Alabama Superintendents Academy.
"I have a proven track record as a teacher," Williams said. "When I was an agri-science teacher and career/tech teacher, our teams won 11 state championships. As an administrator, I led efforts to build the Muscle Shoals Career Academy when I was there."
He said it also is important to have students prepared for four-year degree routes.
"We are going to need more teachers in the future," Williams said. "I want to prepare students for the careers we have in our area.
"At the same time, we've got to get kids reading on grade level in the third grade. We've got to teach students teamwork and collaboration. We need to get them ready for the real world."
He said there are specific needs, such as air -conditioning in school gymnasiums, that also need addressing. He said he opposes consolidation of schools.
"The community schools are the strength of the Lauderdale County system," Williams said. "When we lose our high schools, we lose our communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.