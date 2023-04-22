FLORENCE — The fountain at Wilson Park is operating again after being off line much of the year due to maintenance needs.
The fountain, one of the most recognized features in the city, has undergone work that included replacing some nozzles, Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan said.
"There were nine that were not working," Jordan said. "They've been doing some general maintenance work throughout the winter.
"It's kind of like a pool. There's something all the time when you have something that has water running through it and recycling it. The fountain has drains and filters that have to be kept operational."
He said some nozzle work remains, and that will require turning off the fountain for a day or so, but workers decided to turn it on until then so the public can enjoy the fountain.
"We're waiting on parts," Jordan said of the work not completed. "For a short period we'll have to drain it."
The city has a $12,000 contract with Florence company Visionary Aquatic Designs to repair spray nozzles and concrete work for the nozzles, and seal the original concrete basin in the center of the fountain reservoir, as well as other plumbing work, Jordan said.
He said he has gotten a lot of questions about the fountain, and it is apparent it means a lot to residents.
"It's the center of the city," Jordan said. "The workers do a phenomenal job on maintenance on that thing. It's a lot of work, but those guys take a lot of pride in it."
The fountain is running again just in time for a busy season at the park.
Wilson Park is the site for "Music in the Park" in the spring and summer, as well as Arts Alive, which is May 20-21 this year. In addition, the inaugural First Fridays of 2023 is May 5.
It also is a popular attraction this time of year for prom and graduation photos.
According to city officials, the fountain is a memorial to Josephus Douglass that was built by his son, Hiram. The city approved its construction in October 1934, and it was dedicated on Dec. 26, 1934, which was Josephus Douglass's birthday.
The 2.5-acre park was designated a public park in Ferdinand Sannoner's original plan for Florence in 1818, Jordan said.
In 1924, the city officially named it in honor of Woodrow Wilson after the former president's death.
The park underwent a renovation 1974 that included the fountain donated by the Douglass family, Jordan said.
