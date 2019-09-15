FLORENCE — The Wilson Park fountain is flowing perfectly following a project to repair the fountain's motor and pump, officials said.
The City Council earlier this month approved the contract, not to exceed $5,348.11, with Flanders Electric Motor Service.
Florence City Community Services Director Todd Nix said officials decided to rebuild the mechanism rather than invest in an expensive new one.
"It's a lot better deal financially to rebuild the motor," Nix said.
A 2013 article from the BuzzFeed website lists the Wilson Park fountain as the 18th most-extravagant fountain on a list of 21 around the world.
According to city officials, the fountain is a memorial to Josephus Douglass that was built by his son, Hiram. The city approved its construction in October 1934, and it was dedicated on Dec. 26, 1934, which was Josephus Douglass's birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.