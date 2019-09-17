Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Executive Director Debbie Wilson was in London last week, attending the Brand USA Travel Week.
Brand USA is a national travel agency through which Wilson, who along with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association Director Tami Reist, and Candace Johnson, of the University of Alabama, met with tour operators and travel agents from all over Europe, Spain and the Netherlands.
The trio met with 34 tour operators educating them about adding the Shoals and Mountain Lake regions of the state to their tour offerings for groups and individuals.
Wilson said the meeting was for 2020 tour planners, and the group has acquired business during the trip.
"International visitors make up about 25 percent of Muscle Shoals Sound's business," Wilson said.
