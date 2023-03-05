FLORENCE — First came the dramatic but brief storm that blew through the Shoals around mid-morning Friday, dousing the area with rainfall and pelting it with 60 mph winds.
Initially, it seemed the area had escaped without much damage from the system, as it quickly gave way to partly cloudy skies. However, those looks were deceiving, because the morning storm system was followed by a full day of dangerously high winds that peaked at a stunning 73 mph, resulting in one man's death and numerous downed trees and power outages.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Dustin Randall Pettus, 43, Florence, was killed when a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on Lauderdale County Road 583, just outside of Lexington, Hamilton said.
"When responders arrived on the scene they found a male subject already deceased from his injuries," he said. "A witness who was near the incident reported that they were standing outside a vehicle on private property talking when the tree fell and struck the victim in the head area. The witness was slightly brushed by the falling tree but was not injured."
The system wreaked havoc throughout the Shoals and all of North Alabama as it spread across the area.
One of the more noticeable signs of damage was when the winds grabbed hold of the roof sheet on top of the Salvation Army Family Store at 4100 Hatch Blvd. in Sheffield. Parts of the roof landed in the busy Jackson Highway-Hatch Boulevard intersection, but nobody was injured.
Joe Antal of Greenway Kia of the Shoals, which is across the street from the store, said everyone immediately pitched in to help clear the street.
"People were stopping their cars and starting to help," Antal said. "There were five guys on each corner of one large piece moving it out of the way.
"I'm proud of everyone. It was the whole community pulling together saying, 'Let's get this cleaned up before someone gets hurt.' We're blessed no one got hurt."
Salvation Army Capt. Richard Watts said they are evaluating the damage to the building and seeing whether it impacted merchandise.
"The big thing we are trying to do is make sure everything on the inside is usable," Watts said. "Fortunately, it looks like it's just the sheeting and not the roof itself."
The morning storm and daylong winds went exactly as meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville had predicted.
They posted a rarely issued high speed warning ahead of time and cautioned that the morning storm would move out quickly, but the high winds would remain throughout the day and they would pose the bigger problem.
Winds often blew at sustained speeds of 20 to 40 mph throughout the day, with gusts far beyond that. Weather service meteorologist Robert Boyd said the strongest wind gust in the Shoals occurred at 12:18 p.m. when it hit 73 mph.
"That's going faster than the interstate speed limit," Boyd said. "That's getting into the EF-0 tornado range."
An EF-0 tornado has wind speeds of 65 TO 85 mph.
When the weather service issued the warning, the meteorologists added an all-but guarantee that numerous power outages would occur. That happened throughout the Shoals. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Florence Electricity Department posted on social media that more than 7,100 customers were without power.
In Sheffield, Dover Avenue resident Pam Phillips sat on a neighbor's porch, still visible anxious as she looked across the street at two trees that fell in her yard, one of which landed on a portion of the roof.
"I was in there putting my makeup on and heard this crash," Phillips said. "I thought, 'Oh my God, what was that?' and then the power went off. As you see, I'm shaking."
A couple of blocks up on Dover, Wayne Thrasher watched his son, Jeremy Thrasher, take a chainsaw to a downed tree in his front yard.
"I was cleaning in the house and heard something," Wayne Thrasher said. "I looked out the front door and there it was."
Rodney Holt and Jose Soto stood behind the Salvation Army Family Store shortly after the roof blew off and worried that the strong winds would pick up a piece, especially with so many people milling about.
"That tin will cut you in half," Holt said.
"It's a good thing nobody got hurt when that came off," Soto added.
Holt had his own brush with the dangerous winds but was not injured.
"I was coming down the TVA trail and a tree limb bounced off the top of my service truck," he said.
