FLORENCE — The Florence Wine Fest continues today on Mobile Plaza, beginning with a wine brunch at Jack's Place Bistro, 118 W. Mobile St., organizers said.
The rest of the schedule includes a VIP high-end tasting hour is at 1 p.m. on East Mobile Street; and from 2 to 5 p.m. general admission is available to the main tent on the plaza, featuring more than 100 wines, plus pop-up eateries, organizers said. The Dine Downtown segment begins at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, the Bubbles and Beer Recovery Brunch is from noon to 3 p.m. at Odette, 120 N. Court St.
Depending on the desired package, tickets range from $62 to $202. A portion of the proceeds supports Room in the Inn and One to None.
One feature this year is the "Oregon vs. California" competition that matches up more than 15 wine growers from those states with attendees judging their wines.
