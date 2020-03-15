FLORENCE — The Florence Wine Fest drew crowds Saturday as people gathered on Mobile Plaza to sample products from local, national and international producers.
In addition to the regular wine tastings, Saturday's events also included a wine brunch, a VIP high-end tasting hour, and an "Oregon vs. California" competition that matched up more than 15 wine growers from those states.
In all, more than 100 wines, as well as pop-up eateries, were featured in the festival.
The event also serves as a charitable cause with portions of the proceeds supporting Room in the Inn and One to None.
The Wine Fest concludes today with the Bubbles and Beer Recovery Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. at Odette, 120 N. Court St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.